Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

28 COVID-19 cases detected in Kyrgyzstan last week

21 November 2022, 17:15
28 COVID-19 cases detected in Kyrgyzstan last week

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 28 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan from November 14 to November 20, the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Service reports.

According to data, 6 of them are hospitalized, 22 are outpatients, KABAR reports.

According to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19 in the country.

For 10 months and 20 days of 2022, a total of 21,764 COVID-19 cases were registered.


Photo: kabar.kg

Related news
Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential elections
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Read also
UN climate change conference marks small step towards justice, says EU leader
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at around 23,000 amid virus resurgence worries
Kyrgyz President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election win
5 dead, 18 injured in U.S. nightclub shooting
38 new COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan last day
Only country to play in every World Cups, Brazil seeks its sixth title
World Insights: APEC economies pledge to promote sustainable development with adoption of Bangkok Goals
Feature: Kenya's coastal youth secure green future via conserving indigenous forests
News Partner
Popular
1 Exit poll results: 82.45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
2 President condoles over death of firefighter Askar Zabikulin
3 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
4 2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas
5 69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential elections

News