28 at hospitals, 6 in serious condition after military unit explosions in Zhambyl rgn

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – As of August 27, 28 people are at hospitals for treatment after 10 explosions rocked the military unit located in Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s administration.

The regional administration’s press service also said that six more people are in serious condition at hospitals.

A total of 37 ambulance crews, including three medical aviation ones, have been deployed to provide medical aid at the areas hit by the blasts. As of 8:00, August 28, 171 people were placed at the temporary evacuation sites.

It is noted that Zhambyl region Governor Berdybek Saparbayev, Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, and Emergency Situation Minister Yuri Ilyin have arrived at the incident site to elaborate on a plan for further action.

Notably, a fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region, at around 7:00pm local time on August 26.