Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

28 at hospitals, 6 in serious condition after military unit explosions in Zhambyl rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 August 2021, 11:08
28 at hospitals, 6 in serious condition after military unit explosions in Zhambyl rgn

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – As of August 27, 28 people are at hospitals for treatment after 10 explosions rocked the military unit located in Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s administration.

The regional administration’s press service also said that six more people are in serious condition at hospitals.

A total of 37 ambulance crews, including three medical aviation ones, have been deployed to provide medical aid at the areas hit by the blasts. As of 8:00, August 28, 171 people were placed at the temporary evacuation sites.

It is noted that Zhambyl region Governor Berdybek Saparbayev, Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, and Emergency Situation Minister Yuri Ilyin have arrived at the incident site to elaborate on a plan for further action.

Notably, a fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region, at around 7:00pm local time on August 26.


Incidents    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches