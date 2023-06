28 arrive from abroad without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 35 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on April 10 carrying 5,287 passengers.

5,259 of them had COVID-19 tests. The rest were taken to the quarantine centre to pass PCR tests for coronavirus infection, the sanitary and epidemiological committee’s statement reads.

16 arrived in Kazakhstan on April 9 without COVID-19 were tested negative.