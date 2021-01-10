Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
28.8% of voters receive ballot papers, Kazakh CEC

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 12:40
28.8% of voters receive ballot papers, Kazakh CEC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «28.8% of all voters have received ballot papers,» member of the Kazakh CEC Anastasia Shchegortsova told a briefing, Kazinform reports.

According to the data submitted by the elections commissions of the regions, Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities, as of 12:00 a.m. January 10, 2021, 28.8% of all voters, put on the lists, have received ballot papers.

She also briefed on the voter turnout in the regions. The voter turnout for elections in Akmola region is 26.6%, 25.6% in Aktobe region, 28.5% in Almaty region, 29.8% in Atyrau region, 29.9% in East Kazakhstan, 32.1% in Zhambyl region, 32.2% in West Kazakhstan, 33.5% in Karaganda region, 30.1% in Kostanay region, 28.9% in Kyzylorda region, 23.7% in Mangistau region, 33.1% in Pavlodar region, 34.2% in North Kazakhstan, 33.1% in Turkestan region, 24.2% in Nur-Sultan, 15.7% in Almaty, 34.1% in Shymkent.

Further information is to be represented at 02:00 p.m. Nur-Sultan time.


