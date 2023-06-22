28,000 new jobs created in Kyrgyzstan with support from USAID project

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - One-hundred twenty Kyrgyz businesses boosted sales, accessed new markets, and created more than 28,000 new jobs. This was possible with U.S. support through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Enterprise Competitiveness Project. Over the course of five years, this project supported small and medium enterprises to increase inclusive, market-led sales in diverse sectors, such as agriculture, apparel, IT, education, food processing and others, Kazinform cites Kabar.

On June 15, 2023, organized an official event to mark the successful completion of the USAID Enterprise Competitiveness Project. Distinguished guests attended, including Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Ainura Usenbekova; U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Bishkek Mr. Steven Rider; Acting USAID Mission Director in the Kyrgyz Republic Mr. Andrew Maybrook; and President and CEO of ACDI/VOCA, Ms. Sylvia Megret.

«The United States is proud to support progressive and innovative entrepreneurs with modern equipment, access to finance, and support in receiving international certification. Over five years, with our support, enterprises created more than 28,000 jobs, out of which 9,000 are permanent positions. In just the last two years, this accounted for 11 percent of all jobs created in the Kyrgyz Republic», said Chargé d’Affaires Steven Rider in his remarks.

The project’s closing event included an EXPO exhibition, where more than 40 project partners displayed their products. These companies – including Aqua Service (rainbow trout and Russian sturgeon farming), Kyrgyz Cashmere (cashmere production), Socks Master (Lucky Socks creative socks production) and others – are driving economic growth and creating jobs for all, especially women and youth. Nine crisis centers that launched their own production with U.S. support also displayed their products at the EXPO. These centers helped women in difficult life circumstances to develop their talents and create beautiful garments that were shown at the final event.

U.S.-supported companies also featured their clothing collections in a fashion show. Podium Company, with the technical support from Ak Jurok and Aruulan crisis centers, demonstrated their collections reflecting the wealth of the Kyrgyz culture. Entrepreneur Pardakan Tomueva from a remote village Tengi in Ala Buka rayon also presented her national women’s clothing collection showing unique design and needlework. Textile Trans Company, popular for its MENIKI local brand showcased the first jeans produced in Kyrgyzstan, indicating the development of textile and garment industry in the country.

The USAID Enterprise Development Project closing event was a celebration of Kyrgyz companies’ achievement and contributions to the economic development of the Kyrgyz Republic.