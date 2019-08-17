27yo Kazakh woman walks on a plane wing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Bekzat Mukhanova, a 27-year-old resident of Almaty, shocked the internet users with the video showing her walking on a plane wing.

«Finally! The first part of the video of my most recentdream coming true! And yes, I’m not very good at editing the videos, but Itried my best to show here how awesome and scary it felt, when you realizedthat you are only secured with one cable. And also in the middle of thevideo-editing I felt lazy and that’s why it turned out so short,» she posted.

The video published yesterday hasbeen viewed for more than 700 times.



