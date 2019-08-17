Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
27yo Kazakh woman walks on a plane wing

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 August 2019, 21:00
27yo Kazakh woman walks on a plane wing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Bekzat Mukhanova, a 27-year-old resident of Almaty, shocked the internet users with the video showing her walking on a plane wing.

«Finally! The first part of the video of my most recent dream coming true! And yes, I’m not very good at editing the videos, but I tried my best to show here how awesome and scary it felt, when you realized that you are only secured with one cable. And also in the middle of the video-editing I felt lazy and that’s why it turned out so short,» she posted.

The video published yesterday has been viewed for more than 700 times.


