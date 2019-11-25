27th session of CIS Council of heads of state news agencies held in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Organized by the Russian TASS news agency, the 27th session of the Council of heads of state news agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries has been held in Moscow, AzerTAC reports.

The member agencies discussed the development of partnership, projects, as well as preparations for the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Chairman of the Information Council, TASS Director General Sergey Mikhaylov said that the member agencies are also getting prepared for the 75th anniversary of the victory, adding that various projects highlighting the peculiarities of the event have been developed.

The celebrations will also include a joint project entitled «Media at war», suggested by First Deputy Director General of TASS Mikhail Gusman, which will allow the member agencies to collect archive photos and information about the journalists on the frontline.

AZERTAC Chairman of Board Aslan Aslanov said that the news agency would widely cover this remarkable event. He noted that preparations for this historic event are underway in Azerbaijan too. Aslan Aslanov proposed to hold the meeting of the Information Council next March in Baku as part of the 100th anniversary of AZERTAC. The Information Council agreed to hold its 28th session in Azerbaijan.

The meeting participants then toured the TASS news agency headquarters and familiarized themselves with news department, museum and conference hall of the agency.