278 people in Kazakhstan beat COVID-19 in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 278 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

West Kazakhstan region added the highest number of people who beat COVID-19 – 102. 30 people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in the past day. North Kazakhstan reported the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 29.

25 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 21 in Aktobe region, 21 in Kostanay region, 18 in Pavlodar region, 14 in Almaty region, 6 in Turkestan region, 5 in Mangistau region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, and 2 in Kyzylorda region.

Since the start of the pandemic 1,277,390 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.