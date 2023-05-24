277 people evacuated in Abai region due to forest fire

SEMEY. KAZINFORM 277 people have evacuated on their own in Abai region due to the forest fire, which broke out on May 22 on the Kazakh-Russian border and then spread to the territory of Semey Ormany state natural forest reserve., Kazinform reports.

The total area of the fire reached 1,500 hectares. Due to the threat posed to Beryozovka resort and Beryozovka village, 277 residents evacuated on their own.

First Vice Prime Minister Roman Sklyar held a meeting of the operational headquarters set to extinguish the fire in Borodulikhinskiy district of Abai region

According to Vice Minister of Emergencies Marat Kuldikov, 434 employees of the regional emergencies department are involved in the fire extinguishing work now.

Astana, Pavlodar and Karaganda region’s emergencies departments sent an additional group of employees – 133 people and 26 units of vehicles – to Abai region.

Officials say, there is currently no threat to the settlements. Measures are taken to localize and extinguish the fire.