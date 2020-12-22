Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
276 int’l observers accredited for Kazakhstan’s parliamentary elections

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2020, 18:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «276 international observers were accredited for the forthcoming elections to the Majilis and maslikats slated for January 10, 2021,» member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Anastasia Shchegortsova said.

Since the opening of the international election observation institution by the Kazakh CEC on October 22, 86 observers from international organizations and five foreign countries were accredited.

As of December 22, the Kazakh MFA submitted candidatures of 190 observers more from four international organizations and 14 foreign countries.

Four international organizations are represented by 167 observes, namely, CIS Observation Mission, OSCE PA, OSCE/ODIHR, SCO Observation Mission. 14 foreign countries submitted 23 candidatures for accreditation, including Azerbaijan, Hungary, Spain, Russia, France and others.

In a conclusion she resumed that as of December 22, 276 international observers were accredited so far.


Parliament   Elections   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan  
