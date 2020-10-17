Go to the main site
    276 inbound travelers without PCR tests quarantined in Kazakhstan

    17 October 2020, 13:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor on transport of Kazakhstan Sadvakas Baigabulov commented on the arrivals.

    On October 17, 16 flights landed in Kazakhstan carrying 1,527 passengers. 1,251 of them had medical certificates with PCR test results, 276 without. 6 flights arrived in Nur-Sultan with 656 passengers onboard. 528 of travelers had PCR tests, while 128 arrived without medical certificates.

    Notably, 82% of inbound travelers had PCR test results.

    As of October 16, 573 Kazakhstanis arrived in Nur-Sultan. 132 of them were taken to the quarantine clinic, four people were deported.

    As earlier reported, the new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan on further strengthening of measures for prevention of coronavirus spread at checkpoints on state border took effect at 00:00 on October 6.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

