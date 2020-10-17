Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

276 inbound travelers without PCR tests quarantined in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 October 2020, 13:05
276 inbound travelers without PCR tests quarantined in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor on transport of Kazakhstan Sadvakas Baigabulov commented on the arrivals.

On October 17, 16 flights landed in Kazakhstan carrying 1,527 passengers. 1,251 of them had medical certificates with PCR test results, 276 without. 6 flights arrived in Nur-Sultan with 656 passengers onboard. 528 of travelers had PCR tests, while 128 arrived without medical certificates.

Notably, 82% of inbound travelers had PCR test results.

As of October 16, 573 Kazakhstanis arrived in Nur-Sultan. 132 of them were taken to the quarantine clinic, four people were deported.

As earlier reported, the new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan on further strengthening of measures for prevention of coronavirus spread at checkpoints on state border took effect at 00:00 on October 6.


Coronavirus   Transport   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023