Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    272 foreign observers accredited for referendum in Kazakhstan

    30 May 2022, 21:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan accredited 272 reps from international organizations and foreign states to take part in the national referendum as international observers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, applications for accreditation of 14 observes from the EU Mission in Kazakhstan, as well as from Germany, Indonesia, Iran, North Macedonia, and Estonia were received.

    Earlier it was reported that according to the decree of the President of Kazakhstan No.888 of May 5 this year Kazakhstan is to hold a national referendum to introduce changes and additions to the Constitution of Kazakhstan. Kazakh nationals living abroad can also cast their votes in the referendum.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Referendum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    3 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    4 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri