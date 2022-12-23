Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
271 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

23 December 2022, 08:43
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 271 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare says.

A day before, the daily COVID-19 count stood at 282.

A total of 1,401,221 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country since the pandemic beginning (March 13, 2020). 90,490 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.

2,533 people are getting treatment for COVID-19 now. Of them, 333 are treated at hospitals, and 2,190 are at home care. 14 patients are in a serious condition, four patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.

The Ministry has also updated the data on vaccination of the population against the coronavirus.

Thus, 10,854,663 people have been administered the first component of anti-coronavirus vaccine. The second dose was inoculated to 10,619,826 people. 5,720,317 have been revaccinated.


