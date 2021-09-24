Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
270 more COVID-19 cases detected in past 24 hrs in Almaty rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 September 2021, 12:55
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 270 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Almaty region. The growth rate dropped to 0.5%, the sanitary and epidemiological control department informs.

Over the past 24 hours 270 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Almaty region. The growth rate decreased to 0.5%. Out of which 233 have clinical symptoms of coronavirus. 47 of them are children under 14, 43 schoolchildren and 4 students. Incidence rate per 100,000 population made 2326,9.

Coronavirus cases decreased for the past 2 weeks from 0.6% to 0.5%. The most cases in the last week were recorded in Alakol, Yenbekshikazakh, Kerbulak districts, the sanitary and epidemiological control department said in a statement.


