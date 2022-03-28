Go to the main site
    270,000 get 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau

    28 March 2022, 07:45

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over 270,000 people were administered the 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    Some 269,863 people were given the 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine, while 256,764 received both in Atyrau region, the regional healthcare department reports.

    7,638 people, including pregnant women and nursing moms, teens were inoculated the Pfizer vaccine.

    Women are given vaccine with their consent, and teens with the consent from their legal representatives, the press service added.

    50,999 people were boosted or received the 3rd booster shot in the region.

    As earlier reported, the number of coronavirus cases reduced in the region.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

