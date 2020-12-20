27 yo woman welcomes triplet girls

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A happy mother, aged 27, welcomed her triplet girls in Shymkent. It is the sixth set of triplets born in the city since the beginning of the year, the healthcare department reports.

Girls named Leyla, Leisan and Luiza feel good now. The babies were born on November 25 at the 35th week of pregnancy. The infants born weighing 1490 grams, 2490 grams and 1980 grams were taken to the intensive care unit straight away. 20 days later the mother and her little girls were discharged from the maternity home.