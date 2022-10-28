Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

27 winners of intl olympiads receive cash prizes

28 October 2022, 10:42
27 winners of intl olympiads receive cash prizes
28 October 2022, 10:42

27 winners of intl olympiads receive cash prizes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 27 school students of Kazakhstan – the winners and prizewinners of international school subject olympiads – were awarded cash prizes to the total amount of 73mln tenge, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Enlightenment.

Noteworthy to say that the schoolchildren received cash prizes for the first time in the history of their participation in the olympiads. This became possible thanks to the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to encourage gifted children. All the medal winners will be awarded university grants, which will enable them to obtain higher education at domestic universities free of charge.

Besides, teachers of these 27 children received money rewards.

Recall that as part of fulfillment of the President’s instruction, the Ministry of Enlightenment established cash prize to the amount from 1.5mln to 4.5 mln tenge for the winners of international school subject olympiads.

In 2022, the national team of Kazakhstan won 3 gold, 15 silver and 9 bronze medals at international olympiads.


Photo: gov.kz


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News