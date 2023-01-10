27 people freed from snow traps in Kazakhstan

10 January 2023, 11:48

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani rescuers saved 27 people trapped in snow prison across the country, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Emergencies.

«14 people, including five children, were rescued on January 9 in Kostanay region. 11 were saved in East Kazakhstan region, and two more people were rescued in Karaganda region,» the press service of the Ministry says.

Photo: t.me/qr_tjm