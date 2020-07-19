Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
27 people evacuated after house fire in Semey

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
19 July 2020, 12:20
SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Last night, 27 people including six children were evacuated from a multi-story residential building in Semey, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the department for emergency situations, fire occurred in a four-story apartment building on Titov Street. An apartment on the top floor caught fire. A 16-year-old girl was rescued for the burning apartment. She received first aid.

The fire area was 20 square meters. The cause of the fire and damage are being established.


