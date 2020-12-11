27% of COVID-19 cases reported in people over 60 in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported 289 COVID-19 cases in four days of the present week, down 28% from the previous week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary and epidemic control department, the region has reported 72 COVID-19 cases over the past day, including 41 symptomatic and 31 asymptomatic ones. Out of 72 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14 have been reported in Yesil district and 10 - in Petropavlovsk city.

The region has reported a total of 7,303 cases since March. Those include 343 imported and 2,955 asymptomatic cases.

Persons aged 60 and over account for 27% of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region. 19% of the total COVID-19 cases have been reported in 50-59-year-olds, and 17% - in 30-39-year-olds.

The city of Petropavlovsk is to ease the quarantine measures starting from December 14 due to the stabilized COVID-19 situation.