27 new schools to be constructed in W Kazakhstan region

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 May 2023, 16:30
27 new schools to be constructed in W Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Construction of 27 new schools is about to start in West Kazakhstan region this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Of 27, nine new schools will be constructed as part of the national pilot project ‘Comfortable school’. There are plans to put 18 schools into service by yearend,» governor of the region Nariman Turegaliyev told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Friday.

He also added that 54 newly-purchased school buses will ensure safe transportation of schoolchildren to schools.

Nine sports complexes have already been commissioned in the territory of the region. Four more are under construction. Construction of one more sports complex is slated for 2024, he noted.

According to the governor, construction works of a dormitory for 500 beds for students of the Utemissov West Kazakhstan University are to be completed this year.

Governor Turegaliyev also vowed that 100 per cent of preschool-age children will attend kindergartens by 2025.

Earlier it was reported that West Kazakhstan region will earmark 11 billion tenge for construction of housing.


