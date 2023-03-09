Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

9 March 2023, 09:29
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 27 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,731 people are being treated for the COVID-19 infection. Of them, 134 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 1,596 patients are at home care.

The condition of four patients is evaluated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.


Теги:
Read also
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Kazakhstan adds 34 daily cases of COVID-19 cases
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays

News