27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 27 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,731 people are being treated for the COVID-19 infection. Of them, 134 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 1,596 patients are at home care.

The condition of four patients is evaluated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.