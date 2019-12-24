Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    27 kg mammoth bone on exhibit at Atyrau museum

    24 December 2019, 15:10

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A huge mammoth bone has replenished the museum fund in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Rashida Haripova, director of the Atyrau Museum of Local History, a coxal bone was unearthed in Inder district on the banks of the Ural River. The bone weights 27 kilograms. Its length is more than one meter. This is not the first exhibit dating back millions of years in the museum’s paleontological department.

    It should be noted that the museum already has bones of ancient animals including deer, bison and dinosaurs that inhabited the Caspian region millions of years ago. However, Haripova noted that the mammoth coxal bone will help the museum to recreate the skeleton of this prehistoric animal.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Atyrau region History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore