Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

27 kg mammoth bone on exhibit at Atyrau museum

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
24 December 2019, 15:10
27 kg mammoth bone on exhibit at Atyrau museum

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A huge mammoth bone has replenished the museum fund in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Rashida Haripova, director of the Atyrau Museum of Local History, a coxal bone was unearthed in Inder district on the banks of the Ural River. The bone weights 27 kilograms. Its length is more than one meter. This is not the first exhibit dating back millions of years in the museum’s paleontological department.

photo

It should be noted that the museum already has bones of ancient animals including deer, bison and dinosaurs that inhabited the Caspian region millions of years ago. However, Haripova noted that the mammoth coxal bone will help the museum to recreate the skeleton of this prehistoric animal.

photo

photo

Atyrau region   History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev