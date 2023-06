27 int’l flights land in Kazakhstan, all have negative PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 4, 27 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

3,778 passengers arrived in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. All of them upon arrival had negative PCR tests for COVID-19.