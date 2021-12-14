Go to the main site
    27 crop processing projects put into service in Kazakhstan

    14 December 2021, 11:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government sitting what projects have been implemented in the country’s agro-industrial complex, Kazinform reports.

    «27 crop processing projects worth KZT 34.3 bln, 6 meat processing plants worth KZT 7.5 bln, 14 orchard start projects up to KZT 10.3 bln were put into service in the past 11 months,» he said.

    Besides, 6 food manufacturing projects worth KZT 2.3 bln, 4 seed farming projects worth KZT 1.7 bln, and 28 multiplying farms up to KZT 12.9 bln were launched. It is planned to realize 17 more projects up to KZT 22 bln by the yearend.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

