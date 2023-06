27 babies born first days of new year in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 27 babies were born in North Kazakhstan on the first days of January 2022, Kazinform reports.

Five baby boys and two baby girls were welcomed at the regional perinatal centre.

The healthy baby girl was born first in the new year at 00:50 on January 1.

13 girls and 14 boys were born in the region over the holidays so far.