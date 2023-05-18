27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna

ROME. KAZINFORM Some 27,000 people were without electricity in Emilia Romagna as of 10:30 local time, utility giant Enel said on Thursday.

In total 700 technicians have been deployed to restore power to the areas worst affected by the flooding in the provinces of Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Bologna, ANSA reports.

Enel said four helicopters are being used in the effort and 170 generator sets and four power stations have been mobilized to provide emergency power as soon as the floodwaters begin to subside.



