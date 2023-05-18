Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+15+17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna

    18 May 2023, 19:58

    ROME. KAZINFORM Some 27,000 people were without electricity in Emilia Romagna as of 10:30 local time, utility giant Enel said on Thursday.

    In total 700 technicians have been deployed to restore power to the areas worst affected by the flooding in the provinces of Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Bologna, ANSA reports.

    Enel said four helicopters are being used in the effort and 170 generator sets and four power stations have been mobilized to provide emergency power as soon as the floodwaters begin to subside.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
    76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off
    Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar affects 5.4M people, with 3.9M already at risk: UN
    U.S. launches first-in-human trial of oral drug to remove radioactive contamination
    Popular
    1 Inter-parliamentary diplomacy btw Kazakhstan and Belgium discussed
    2 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
    3 President Tokayev to attend Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an
    4 EU to simplify, modernize Customs Union
    5 Two dead, four missing in Emilia Romagna flooding in Italy