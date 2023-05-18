Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 May 2023, 19:58
27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM Some 27,000 people were without electricity in Emilia Romagna as of 10:30 local time, utility giant Enel said on Thursday.

In total 700 technicians have been deployed to restore power to the areas worst affected by the flooding in the provinces of Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Bologna, ANSA reports.

Enel said four helicopters are being used in the effort and 170 generator sets and four power stations have been mobilized to provide emergency power as soon as the floodwaters begin to subside.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Inter-parliamentary diplomacy btw Kazakhstan and Belgium discussed
Inter-parliamentary diplomacy btw Kazakhstan and Belgium discussed
April foreign entries to Japan at 1.9 mln, 66% of pre-pandemic level
April foreign entries to Japan at 1.9 mln, 66% of pre-pandemic level
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
President Tokayev to attend Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an
President Tokayev to attend Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an
Two dead, four missing in Emilia Romagna flooding in Italy
Two dead, four missing in Emilia Romagna flooding in Italy
EU to simplify, modernize Customs Union
EU to simplify, modernize Customs Union
Kazakhstan, China sign 47 documents worth $22bln
Kazakhstan, China sign 47 documents worth $22bln
5 Central Asian countries' presidents arrive in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit
5 Central Asian countries' presidents arrive in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit
Kazakhstan suffers 3rd loss in a row at 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship
Kazakhstan suffers 3rd loss in a row at 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship