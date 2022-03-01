Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
268 thou people receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 March 2022, 08:26
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 268 thousand people have so far received one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, the press service of the regional health office informed in a statement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

268,481 people have got the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines and 253,896 - both jabs in Atyrau region.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been received by 7,056 pregnant, nursing women, and teens.

39,061 residents of Atyrau region have been administered COVID-19 booster shots.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.

It was earlier reported that there has been no COVID-19 cases in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours.


