266 thou people receive one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 February 2022, 07:46
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 266 thousand people have been given one jab of COVID-19 vaccines in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region's health office, a total of 266,662 people have been administered the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 250,203 - both jabs in Atyrau region.

A total of 6,072 pregnant and nursing women as well as teenagers aged 12 to 18 have been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in the region,

31,064 people have received a booster shot in the region.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.


