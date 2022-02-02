Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

265 thou receive one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 February 2022, 07:45
265 thou receive one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 265 thousand people have been given one jab of COVID-19 vaccines in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region's health office, 115 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

In the period from February 1, 2021, to February 1, 2022, a total of 265,958 people have been administered the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 247,648 - both jabs in Atyrau region.

24,955 people have received a booster shot in the region.

Earlier it was reported that 5,304 people have been given Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages