265 coronavirus patients are on life support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 121,113 people (including 115,764 coronavirus positive and 5,349 coronavirus negative) are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of August 19, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

Out of which 30,286 are being treated in the hospitals, 90,827 are receiving outpatient treatment. 1,856 patients are in critical condition, 540 in extremely critical condition, while 265 are on life support.