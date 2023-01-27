Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

264 maslikhat deputies to be elected in Kostanay region

27 January 2023, 12:28
264 maslikhat deputies to be elected in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY REGION. KAZINFORM 32 deputies of the regional maslikhat, 232 deputies of the municipal and district maslikhats will be elected in the oncoming March 19 elections in Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

As chairperson of the regional election commission Assiya Duanbayeva said, the deputies of the regional maslikhat will be elected at 16 polling stations, while deputies of the regional and district maslikhats will be elected at 232 polling stations.

She reminded that 50 per cent of the deputies will be elected by the majority system, and 50 per cent- in accordance with the party lists.

The extraordinary election of the maslikhat deputies will be held March 19, 2023.


Related news
Yassawi, Aisha Bibi mausoleums showcased at photo exhibition in Istanbul
Respublica Party to take part in elections of maslikhats' deputies
Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann invited to work at KAZGUU
Теги:
Read also
610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022
Yassawi, Aisha Bibi mausoleums showcased at photo exhibition in Istanbul
President gives a number of instructions to Astana Mayor Kassymbek
Visitor centres to open at national parks in Kazakhstan
Respublica Party to take part in elections of maslikhats' deputies
Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister
N Kazakhstan to elect 193 maslikhat deputies
Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann invited to work at KAZGUU
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan provides significant support to Afghanistan – EU special envoy
2 Kazakhstan to launch spacecraft assembly and test facility
3 Almaty Airport to launch new intl terminal in H1 2024
4 Tokayev signs decree to establish National Council for Science and Technology under President
5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Live WTA Ranking top 10

News