    26 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, bringing total to 42

    25 March 2020, 12:44

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Today, at the Republican Headquarters for Preventing Import and Further Spread of Coronavirus, Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Health Minister Tolo Isakov made a report on the current situation with coronavirus in the country.

    According to him, as of March 24, 2020 26 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country, thus bringing the total to 42 confirmed cases.

    In addition, another 4 persons were hospitalized with a preliminary positive result (a control study is being conducted), Kazinform has learnt from KABAR.

    Also 96 people have tests with questionable reactions, so far showing negative results.

    A total of 142 people were hospitalized (68 men, 74 women).

    Among those hospitalized, 2 children under the age of one year, one of them tested positive; 6-years-old child tested positive, analysis of 14-years-old adolescent also showed positive result.

    The others are aged between 16 and 86.

    Raushan Alzhanova

