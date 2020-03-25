Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
26 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, bringing total to 42

25 March 2020, 12:44
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Today, at the Republican Headquarters for Preventing Import and Further Spread of Coronavirus, Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Health Minister Tolo Isakov made a report on the current situation with coronavirus in the country.

According to him, as of March 24, 2020 26 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country, thus bringing the total to 42 confirmed cases.

In addition, another 4 persons were hospitalized with a preliminary positive result (a control study is being conducted), Kazinform has learnt from KABAR.

Also 96 people have tests with questionable reactions, so far showing negative results.

A total of 142 people were hospitalized (68 men, 74 women).

Among those hospitalized, 2 children under the age of one year, one of them tested positive; 6-years-old child tested positive, analysis of 14-years-old adolescent also showed positive result.

The others are aged between 16 and 86.


