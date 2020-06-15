26 medical workers tested positive for COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK.KAZINFORM Acting head of the healthcare department called the health situation in North Kazakhstan unstable, Kazinform reports.

As of June 15 the region confirmed 237 coronavirus cases, including 128 asymptomatic. 48 patients with flu symptoms are staying at the infectious diseases hospital, 8 at quarantine center. One of the patients is critically ill and put on life support. Seven people have moderate symptoms, five of them are diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Besides, 10 children were taken to hospital, one of them show moderate symptoms. At provisional centers there are 32 patients with flu symptoms.

26 out of 237 coronavirus cases fall on medical workers. 15 were already discharged from hospital. 11 were tested positive recently, seven of them self-isolated.



