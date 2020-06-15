Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    26 medical workers tested positive for COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan

    15 June 2020, 19:09

    PETROPAVLOVSK.KAZINFORM Acting head of the healthcare department called the health situation in North Kazakhstan unstable, Kazinform reports.

    As of June 15 the region confirmed 237 coronavirus cases, including 128 asymptomatic. 48 patients with flu symptoms are staying at the infectious diseases hospital, 8 at quarantine center. One of the patients is critically ill and put on life support. Seven people have moderate symptoms, five of them are diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Besides, 10 children were taken to hospital, one of them show moderate symptoms. At provisional centers there are 32 patients with flu symptoms.

    26 out of 237 coronavirus cases fall on medical workers. 15 were already discharged from hospital. 11 were tested positive recently, seven of them self-isolated.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches