    26 injured in passenger bus-taxi collision in Aktobe

    15 February 2020, 15:11

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Over 25 people were injured as a result of the road accident in the city of Aktobe, Kazinform reports.

    According to local police, 26 passengers of a PAZ bus were hospitalized in Aktobe on Saturday morning after a taxi rammed into the bus at the intersection of Zhubanov and Seitov streets. The bus capsized as a result of the car crash.

    Police and paramedics rushed all 26 people with various injuries to a local hospital. According to reports, both bus and taxi drivers escaped the accident unharmed.

    The investigation is underway.

