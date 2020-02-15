Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
26 injured in passenger bus-taxi collision in Aktobe

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2020, 15:11
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Over 25 people were injured as a result of the road accident in the city of Aktobe, Kazinform reports.

According to local police, 26 passengers of a PAZ bus were hospitalized in Aktobe on Saturday morning after a taxi rammed into the bus at the intersection of Zhubanov and Seitov streets. The bus capsized as a result of the car crash.

photo

Police and paramedics rushed all 26 people with various injuries to a local hospital. According to reports, both bus and taxi drivers escaped the accident unharmed.

The investigation is underway.

Aktobe region   Road accidents  
