26 industrial projects worth over KZT550bn underway in Kyzylorda rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 26 industrial projects worth over KZT554 billion are underway in Kyzylorda region, Governor Gulshara Abdykalikova told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, the projects being implemented as part of the third five-year industrialization plan will help create around 7 thousand new jobs.

One of the projects – a deep commodity fish processing shop in Aral region – has already been operational, with the same deep fish processing factory and ore mining and processing enterprise for enriching quartz sand slated for this year.

7 other projects to the tune of KZT52bn, including a glass factory, are to be put into operation the next year, thus creating 670 new jobs.

She also added that the issue of creating accompanying productions near large factories is under consideration. Thus, there is a plan to establish at least 8 productions near the glass factory, with preps for 3 projects including production of fiberglass, mirrors, and glassware already underway.

Construction of a soda ash plant worth KZT93.5bn as well as accompanying productions is planned to begin next March, which is to employ 669 people.



