26 dead, over 4,360 injured in year-end fire festival in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Some 26 people have been killed and more than 4,360 injured in Iran during the year-end of festival of fire known as Chaharshanbe Suri, which is held on eve of the last Wednesday (Chaharshanbe) of the Iranian calendar year, Kazinform learned from IRNA.

Head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Services Ja’far Mi’adfar said on Wednesday that the number of casualties in this year’s Chaharshanbe Suri festival had increased by 22% from last year.

The festival left more than a dozen people dead in the capital Tehran, according to emergency department officials in the city.



