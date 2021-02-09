Go to the main site
    26 bodies retrieved, 180 still missing in glacier-hit north India

    9 February 2021, 21:35

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM As many as 26 dead bodies have been retrieved from the areas affected by the glacier burst in India's northern hilly state of Uttarakhand, local officials confirmed with Xinhua on Tuesday.

    According to them, 180 people are missing and efforts are being made to rescue them, Xinhua reports.

    The victims are from Indian states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and some are from Nepal as well.

    Two hydro power projects have been severely damaged in the glacier burst that occurred on Sunday.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents Natural disasters World News
