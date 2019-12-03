26,714 persons with disabilities live in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today in the city of Nur-Sultan live 26714 people with disabilities including 5570 children with special needs, Kazinform reported with the reference to the official website of the city’s Akimat.

Since the beginning of the current year over 16 thousand people with disabilities have been provided with rehabilitation services in Nur Sultan. They receive prosthetic and orthopedic products, wheelchairs, deaf and blind aid. At the same time, they receive assistance of audiologists, sign language specialists, individual assistants, Invataxi service, as well as social assistance to families with disabled children studying at home. They are also provided with mandatory hygiene products, spa treatment, social services in hospitals, semi-hospitals, free of charge travel on urban passenger transport routes.

In addition, persons with disabilities have the right to register for the waiting list for housing in the category «Disabled of 1 and 2 groups.»

People with disabilities in the capital are actively socialized and employed.

The City Employment Center implements active measures to promote employment which is financed from the local budget.

Thus since the beginning of the year 341 people have been employed for permanent work, 3 people for temporary work, 246 people have been provided with public jobs and 33 persons have received social jobs.

Two modern sport complexes with qualified personnel operate in the capital for people with disabilities. These are the Paralympic Training Center and the Tarlan Ice Arena.