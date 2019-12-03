Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    26,714 persons with disabilities live in Nur-Sultan

    3 December 2019, 12:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today in the city of Nur-Sultan live 26714 people with disabilities including 5570 children with special needs, Kazinform reported with the reference to the official website of the city’s Akimat.

    Since the beginning of the current year over 16 thousand people with disabilities have been provided with rehabilitation services in Nur Sultan. They receive prosthetic and orthopedic products, wheelchairs, deaf and blind aid. At the same time, they receive assistance of audiologists, sign language specialists, individual assistants, Invataxi service, as well as social assistance to families with disabled children studying at home. They are also provided with mandatory hygiene products, spa treatment, social services in hospitals, semi-hospitals, free of charge travel on urban passenger transport routes.

    In addition, persons with disabilities have the right to register for the waiting list for housing in the category «Disabled of 1 and 2 groups.»

    People with disabilities in the capital are actively socialized and employed.

    The City Employment Center implements active measures to promote employment which is financed from the local budget.

    Thus since the beginning of the year 341 people have been employed for permanent work, 3 people for temporary work, 246 people have been provided with public jobs and 33 persons have received social jobs.

    Two modern sport complexes with qualified personnel operate in the capital for people with disabilities. These are the Paralympic Training Center and the Tarlan Ice Arena.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year