Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

26,714 persons with disabilities live in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 December 2019, 12:47
26,714 persons with disabilities live in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today in the city of Nur-Sultan live 26714 people with disabilities including 5570 children with special needs, Kazinform reported with the reference to the official website of the city’s Akimat.

Since the beginning of the current year over 16 thousand people with disabilities have been provided with rehabilitation services in Nur Sultan. They receive prosthetic and orthopedic products, wheelchairs, deaf and blind aid. At the same time, they receive assistance of audiologists, sign language specialists, individual assistants, Invataxi service, as well as social assistance to families with disabled children studying at home. They are also provided with mandatory hygiene products, spa treatment, social services in hospitals, semi-hospitals, free of charge travel on urban passenger transport routes.

In addition, persons with disabilities have the right to register for the waiting list for housing in the category «Disabled of 1 and 2 groups.»

People with disabilities in the capital are actively socialized and employed.

The City Employment Center implements active measures to promote employment which is financed from the local budget.

Thus since the beginning of the year 341 people have been employed for permanent work, 3 people for temporary work, 246 people have been provided with public jobs and 33 persons have received social jobs.

Two modern sport complexes with qualified personnel operate in the capital for people with disabilities. These are the Paralympic Training Center and the Tarlan Ice Arena.

Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek