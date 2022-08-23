23 August 2022 11:33

26,000 to go to school very first time in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM There are 230,000 pupils in Nur-Sultan as of the beginning of the new school year that is 15,000 more as compared to 2021, Kazinform reports.

About 26,000 will go to school for the very first time. It is noteworthy, that the city lacks 21,000 seats.

As of today, there are 149 schools in the city, including 99 state, 43 private, 7 republican, and 3 specialized. The state schools may welcome up to 105,139 pupils. 11 more schools for 23,000 kids will be put into operation this year. 2 new schools will open their doors on September 2.

Construction of 9 more schools is underway. 5 new schools will open this year. 13 more for 21,800 pupils will unveil next year.