259 new COVID-19 cases reported countrywide, 2,234 getting treatment

21 December 2022, 08:27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,234 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today. Of them, 311 patients are receiving hospital treatment, while 1,923 are at home care, the Ministry of Healthcare says.

The condition of 10 patients is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.

Meanwhile, 259 new COVID-19 cases have been detected across the country.