Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

259 new COVID-19 cases reported countrywide, 2,234 getting treatment

21 December 2022, 08:27
259 new COVID-19 cases reported countrywide, 2,234 getting treatment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,234 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today. Of them, 311 patients are receiving hospital treatment, while 1,923 are at home care, the Ministry of Healthcare says.

The condition of 10 patients is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.

Meanwhile, 259 new COVID-19 cases have been detected across the country.


Related news
Rybakina beats Sabalenka at WTL Dubai tournament
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Dec 21
Kazinform’s article placed 3rd at first-ever Silk Road Global News Awards
Теги:
Read also
Rybakina beats Sabalenka at WTL Dubai tournament
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Dec 21
Vietnam reports 204 new COVID-19 cases
Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
Kazakhstani athletes to vie at 2022 World Judo Masters in Israel
Russia records 5,994 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 1st Central Asian Media Forum kicks off in Astana
2 Kazakhstan’s main New Year tree lights up in Astana
3 Kazakh President receives Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States
4 Central Asia’s regional identity is at stage of formation – Kyrgyz Sec of State Suyunbek Kasmambetov
5 Central Asian countries should strengthen ties in all areas – State Counsellor Karin

News