256 people treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 November 2021, 10:38
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 256 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, Atyrau region reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. Atyrau city added 7 COVID-19 cases alone. Two fresh infections were detected at the Tengiz oilfield.

Of 13 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, three patients had no symptoms of the virus at all. 52 people were discharged from regional hospitals after fully recovering from the novel coronavirus in the past day.

Of 256 COVID-19 patients, 136 are treated at home, while the rest are at the infectious facilities of the region.

It bears to remind that the vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers with Pfizer vaccine is underway in the region.


