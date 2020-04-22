Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
255 thousand jobs to be created as part of Employment Roadmap

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
22 April 2020, 15:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the Employment Roadmap it is planned to create 255 thousand jobs at 6.5 thousand infrastructure projects, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

26 thousand jobs will be created in the city of Almaty, 21.9 thousand in Turkestan region, 21 thousand in Almaty region.

In total, KZT1 trillion of budget funds were allocated for the implementation of the ER directions, 37% (KZT373 billion) of which will be allocated for construction, 19% (KZT182 billion) for overhaul, 31% (KZT308 billion) for current and secondary repairs, 16% (KZT127 billion) for the reconstruction of facilities and structures.

The largest number of projects is planned to be implemented in Almaty region (977), East Kazakhstan region (813), Zhambyl (690) and Karaganda (625) regions. After the completion of the projects, it is planned to create 15.2 thousand permanent jobs. Most of the jobs will be created in Almaty - 2,045, Almaty region - 1,830 and Turkestan region - 1,531.


